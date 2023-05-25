The Standard

Police lob teargas to disperse crowd at DCI headquarters as Maina Njenga is questioned

By Stephanie Wangari | 2h ago
Police lob teargas to disperse Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters in Nairobi on May 25, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Police have lobbed teargas to disperse a crowd that had formed outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road, Nairobi. 

The crowd alleged to be supporters of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, want him released after he presented himself at DCI for questioning. 

Njenga is being grilled by police after two firearms and more than 90 rolls of bhang were found at one of his homes in Ngomongo, Bahati Sub-County. 

Accompanying Njenga is his lawyer George Wajackoya, Narc- Kenya leader Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, and former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria. 

According to Wamalwa, Njenga was whisked away to an unknown location after being questioned. 

"They charged him afresh, as they were charging him, we were insisting that he be accompanied by his lawyer to court. Unfortunately, they were able to sneak out our client from the room where he was. We have been told they are going to Kiambu courts," said Wamalwa.

"We are very embarrassed that our DCI and police can behave in such an unprofessional way to 'steal' a client and disappear with him," he added.

The Standard understands that Njenga has been taken to Nairobi Area police station.

On Wednesday, Njenga appeared at the Nakuru Law Courts and later at the Nakuru County DCI offices where he recorded a statement.

He was then asked to present himself before the DCI officers in Nairobi today, for further probe. 

Police lob teargas to disperse Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters in Nairobi on May 25, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

.

