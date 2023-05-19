The Standard

Jubilee wrangles: Kega's faction expels David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni from Party

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe (left) and Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni (right) among other leaders at their Kileleshwa office in Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

A Jubilee Party faction led by Acting Secretary-General (SG) Kanini Keg has expelled Vice Chair David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni, over alleged gross misconduct.

In a statement dated Friday, May 19, Kega said that the decision was reached following a resolution of the party’s Internal Disciplinary Committee which was also adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“The Committee found that Jeremiah Kioni is guilty of gross misconduct. Article 14.3.1. I provides that the lack of respect for organs of the party is indiscipline. No organ of the party was spared by the member in his disregard,” Kega said.

The party’s Vice Chairperson David Murathe was found guilty of gross misconduct and, lack of respect for the decisions of the party.

Kega also accused the duo of disrespecting party organs by neglecting duties as directed by the party.

“Kioni failed and neglected to carry out his duties as directed by the party by failing to call a NEC meeting as expected, one of his duties under the Constitution.”

“The Committee found that the penalty to expel the member [Murathe] may be too harsh in the circumstances but was also alive to the danger posed to the party for failing to comply with the financial requirements to qualify for disbursement of political parties’ funds and the compliance was set to be triggered by the charged member,” the acting SG added.

Jubilee has been embroiled in serious internal wrangles this year.

The Party told its members that they will be notified of the disciplinary committee ruling that has stayed the Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) that had been convened by party leader Uhuru Kenyatta for Monday, May 22.

On Thursday, the party said it had finally established a venue for the NDC, though it has not disclosed where.

“Musichochwe. Our Jubilee party NDC is on, as scheduled for the 22nd of May. Be wary of nefarious characters out there,” the party’s acting executive director Polycarp Hinga said. 
The leadership of Jubilee remains uncertain after the emergence of two rival factions. The planned NDC is meant to put its house in order.

