University lecturers to get salary increases of up to Sh74,000

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga with Kenya Universities Staff Union counterpart Charles Mukhana during a press briefing in Nairobi on October 2, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

University lecturers are set to smile their way to the bank under a new pay deal that will see the lowest-paid staff get a monthly salary increase of nearly Sh10,000, while the highest-paid professor gains an additional Sh74,072.

The negotiations, which went deep into Friday night, secured a 3.5 per cent salary increment across the board, alongside an additional five per cent annual adjustment to cushion university staff against inflation, economic shocks and the rising cost of living.