Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi

Linda Mwananchi Party launch in Lavington, Nairobi on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

It is now all systems go for Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Movement (LLM), which was officially launched in Nairobi amid excitement and high expectations.

Sifuna also unveiled a list of interim officials, many of whom are serving Members of Parliament affiliated with other parties, including ODM and DAP-K.