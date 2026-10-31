ODM at a crossroads: Can Oburu salvage Raila's party after Sifuna's exit?

Linda Mwananchi Party launch in Lavington, Nairobi on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) first major rally in Nairobi since the death of its party leader Raila Odinga will be more than a show of political strength. It will be an opportunity for the current leadership to demonstrate that the party remains a formidable force and is not a pale shadow of its former self.

The rally will test whether ODM can retain its grip on the capital, contain internal divisions over its relationship with President William Ruto and remain a significant player in the 2027 elections.