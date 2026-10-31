How Kenyans defrauded US students millions

Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald holds a press conference to announce a large scale fraud crackdown on July 14, 2026 in Bensenville, Illinois. [AFP]

Details have emerged about how American investigators tracked down an international student aid fraud network involving Kenyan nationals, uncovering a scheme that allegedly used stolen identities, fictitious college students, and cryptocurrency to siphon millions of dollars from American taxpayers.

The revelations are now raising fresh concerns about the growing sophistication of online criminal enterprises and the potential cost to the country’s international reputation.