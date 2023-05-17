Former PS Mburu's letter that signed her out of job hardly six months in office

Former Public Health Principal Secretary Dr Josephine Mburu. [Filed, Standard]

Sacked Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu wrote a letter which triggered a chain of events leading to the fall out and the declared maladministration of the Sh3.7 billion Global Fund tender for mosquito nets.

In a letter dated February 21, 2023, Dr Mburu flagged out an alleged inconsistency in specification of the tender and asked Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) through its suspended CEO Terry Ramadhani, to rectify.

Ms Ramadhani in turn wrote to Global Fund alerting them that Kemsa would extend the closing date of the tender by 10 days to accommodate the correction of the error.

But the Global Fund through their coordinator in Nairobi, Simon Kibia, rebuffed Dr Mburu's proposed changes, saying they did not require the specifications she was insisting on.

Mburu had insisted on inclusion of ’synergist-piperonyl-Butoxide (PBO) LLINs- Combination nets' specification in the tender, saying it had missed out in the tender published by Kemsa.

"The LLINs being procured by GF grant are pyrethroid LLINs and not the PBO LLINs, therefore the requirement Number 2 Synergist piperonyl-Butoxide (PBO) LLINs should not be included in the tender document as part of the technical specifications," Kibia responded on February 24.

He said the specification Mburu was insisting on, was removed and that prior to publishing of the tender, GF had reviewed the tender document, and given the feedback.

"The purpose of this letter is to request you to proceed with the procurement using the tender document as approved by the Global Fund," he said.

By that time however, Kemsa had already republished the tender, indicating March 10 as the new closing date for the multi-billion shilling tender.

In approving the original tender document, Global Fund had asked Kemsa to provide World Health Organisation (WHO) useful links to guide bidders and technical evaluation committee, on the quality of mosquito nets, as per WHO pesticide evaluation scheme.

The donor wanted the bidder to provide light blue, white and light green mosquito nets, in colour. According to Global Fund audit review report, the table of contents of the tender document was put in a manner which was not easier for biders to identify key information, and tender forms in the package.

Kemsa is also accused of delaying the tendering, to rectify the errors, forcing the government to lose Sh3.7 billion for procuring the nets, to Wamba.org.

Wamba.org is expected to procure and distribute the mosquito nets on behalf of the government, which would have been won by a local manufacturer.

The government has also Sh370 million, meant for the procurement, warehouse and distribution of the commodities, at a time the economy is in a limbo.

Global Fund is a key grant to the healthcare system, and a pillar in fighting malaria, HIV/AIDS, and Tuberculosis.