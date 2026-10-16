Raila's spirit: Pro-Ruto and Linda Mwananchi leaders contend for Baba's magic

It was an event that many had hoped would be the turning point to unite all the political orphans of the late Raila Odinga and breathe new life into a region, a support base and a party in discord.
But if Raila had hoped in his grave that his first anniversary would be the uniting factor, he is probably turning in his grave in disappointment as fissures of division among his former troops deepened in a politically charged anniversary at the historic Migwena grounds in Bondo.
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