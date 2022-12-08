SECTIONS
Twins succumb to stab wounds inflicted by their father

By James Omoro | 2h ago
The twins died after allegedly being poisoned and stabbed by their father. [iStockphoto]

Three-year-old twin boys died after they were allegedly poisoned and stabbed by their father.

The boys died while undergoing treatment at the Homa Bay County and Referral Hospital.

Their mother Monica Ndeda was inconsolable as a group of friends and relatives tried to calm her down after doctors confirmed the death of her sons.

“I do not know what to do. This is too much for me,” Ndeda said amid sobs.

Her two daughters were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

What had started as a dispute that she had hoped they would resolve, turned tragic after her husband became violent.

Her husband had threatened her forcing her to leave home to seek help from the area chief. The chief referred her to Rangwe Sub-County Children’s officer.

She did not believe her husband would hurt their children.

Moments after she left the house, the man locked himself inside the house with the four children and forced them to take a chemical used for controlling ticks.

The man then picked a kitchen knife and stabbed the children before taking his own life.

When Ndeda came back to the house, she found the shock of her life. Her children were writhing in pain while her husband was lying dead with a bottle of poison next to him.

“My husband was stressed because of joblessness. At one time, he threatened to kill all of us but I never took him seriously,” said Ndeda.

Dr Charles Ocholla, a physician at the hospital, said the two boys’ situation was aggravated by the poison they consumed.

"The chemical damaged their internal organs," Dr Ochola said.

Acting chief of East Kochia Location Kennedy Odero described the incident as unfortunate.

.

