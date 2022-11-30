SECTIONS

DPP Haji seeks to withdraw murder case against Tob Cohen's widow Sarah Wairimu

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Sarah Wairimu Cohen attends a court session virtually in Nairobi. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has applied to withdraw a murder case against Sarah Wairimu and her co-accused Peter Karanja.

Wairimu is the widow of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen, killed in 2019, and has been on trial for his murder.

Haji has proposed an inquest be filed before a Milimani Law Courts.

“This will enable the contradictions that have affected the proceeding of this matter to be heard in detail by all parties. In addition, it will provide an opportunity for parties to present any information that had not been explored substantially before the court,” the DPP said in a circular dated November 30.

Court in 2019 heard that the two murdered Cohen between July 19 and July 20.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges before High Court Judge Stella Mutuku and were released on a cash bail of Sh2 million each.

But Mr Karanja was re-arrested soon after his release and taken to the Naivasha Law Courts.

Wairimu in 2020 claimed that Cohen was murdered and dumped in a septic tank at their home while she was in police custody.

She told court that the businessman was murdered by people who were well known but who were enjoying the protection of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“My husband was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Sh500 million matrimonial home in Kitisuru. They had me arrested on August 28, 2020, then colluded with investigators to implicate me after planting his body in a septic tank while I was in custody,” she swore.

Related Topics

Sarah Wairimu Tob Cohen Tob Cohen Murder
.

Latest Stories

Chelugui: Man to make Ruto's dream a reality
Premium Chelugui: Man to make Ruto's dream a reality
National
By Jacob Ng'etich
38 mins ago
Morocco looks to advance in World Cup, Canada hopes for win
Football
By Associated Press
1 hr ago
Police arrest two in possession of counterfeit alcoholic drinks
Nairobi
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Chelugui: Man to make Ruto's dream a reality
By Jacob Ng'etich 38 mins ago
Premium Chelugui: Man to make Ruto's dream a reality

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved