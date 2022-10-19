New DCI boss Amin Mohamed Ibrahim sworn in, makes public his phone number

New DCI boss Amin Mohamed Ibrahim. He was sworn in on Wednesday, October 19, 2021. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has a new boss, Amin Mohamed Ibrahim.

He was sworn into office by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Wednesday, October 19, at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In his short inaugural address, Amin did not shy away from disclosing his phone number.

“I will always be available and for purposes of records, I wish to declare my number which is 0722415419 so that any member of the public, any person who feels like reaching out to me can easily do so,” said Amin.

Amin who has previously served in the DCI in different capacities equally promised to deliver to Kenyans.

“I promise the Kenyan people that as the DCI, I’m going to discharge my duties and responsibilities professionally, with utmost integrity and respect. As a service, we shall make sure that we adhere to our constitutional standards and fundamental freedoms. We shall ensure and endeavour to make sure Kenya will be a safe and secure country for all the people that live therein,” said Amin.

“We shall conduct our investigations professionally, expeditiously and see to it that we bring members of the public on board and see how we can bridge the gap and inspire confidence in the office of the DCI and my officers,” said Amin.

Three days ago, President William Ruto appointed Amin Mohamed Ibrahim as the new Director of Criminal Investigations, replacing George Kinoti.

Amin is the outgoing Head of the Internal Affairs Unit at the National Police Service.

He overcame competition from nine other candidates.

In a Gazette Notice dated Friday, October 14, President Ruto said Amin will be in charge of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Other candidates who had been shortlisted for the position are Bernard Barasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, Gideon Nyale Munga, Esther Chepkosgei Seroney, David Kipkosgey Birech, Jonyo Michael Wiso, Nicholas Ireri Kamwende, Paul Jimmie Ndambuki and Dr. Simon Mwangi Wanderi.

More than 160 people had expressed interest in succeeding Kinoti, but only ten were shortlisted by the National Police Service Commission.

The immediate former DCI director George Kinoti served at the helm of the investigative agency between January 2018 and September 2022.

He has since landed a job with the Public Service Commission.