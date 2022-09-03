SECTIONS

Motorists spend night in traffic jam on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

By Antony Gitonga | 1h ago
Motorists spend hours on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway following a road accident at Gilgil. September 3, 2022. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Tens of motorists were on Friday forced to spend the night along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway following a major traffic snarl-up that stretched for over 20kms.

By Saturday morning, scores of motorists were still held up by the jam near the Gilgil weighbridge as tired traffic officers tried their best to unlock the gridlock.

Efforts by some of the motorists to seek alternative routes ended in more suffering after their cars got stuck in the mud due to rains that had earlier hit the area.

The jam started on Friday at around 5pm following a slight accident involving a trailer and a personal car near the weighbridge.

A passenger, Pharis Kariuki, said that the wreckage had blocked one side of the road leading to a slight traffic jam. The situation was worsened by overlapping drivers and within 30 minutes the section of the road was completely blocked.

"This was a small problem worsened by impatient drivers who have now been forced to spend the night here," he said.

A truck driver, Joel Mwadime, blamed Kenyans' queer habits for the jam adding that there were fears that they could spend the better part of the day on the section of the road.

Mwadime called on stringent laws to deal with overlapping drivers adding that a section of the road had been completely blocked with four lanes on either side.

"Being a Friday, traffic was heavy and due to lack of alternative routes, many of the lorry and PSVs drivers have been forced to spend the night here," he said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said that they were working closely with their counterparts in Gilgil to help unlock the jam.

"This problem has been caused by overlapping drivers who became impatient but our officers are on the ground looking for a way of clearing the jam," he said.

Related Topics

NTSA KeNHA Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Road Accident
.

Latest Stories

Election 2022: At the crossroads
Election 2022: At the crossroads
Cartoons
By Gado
38 secs ago
Ndhiwa residents using guard dogs for their illicit liquor
NEWS
By James Omoro
30 mins ago
The ultimate weight loss fruit salad
Food
By Rose Kwamboka
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Motorists spend night in traffic jam on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
By Antony Gitonga 1 hr ago
Motorists spend night in traffic jam on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Why you should never subject your calf to stress
By Dr Joseph Othieno 2 hrs ago
Why you should never subject your calf to stress
A step ahead
By Harrison Muriuki 2 hrs ago
A step ahead
The problem with improved Kienyeji
By Dr Watson Messo 4 hrs ago
The problem with improved Kienyeji
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Aqua
  • 2015 Toyota Aqua
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,200,000
2015 Nissan Dayz
  • 2015 Nissan Dayz
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 750,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,000,000
3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 8,500,000
Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 30,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • County Secretary and Head of Public Service (1) Post
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyandarua
  • County Attorney One (1) Post
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyandarua
  • Public Service, Administration and Devolution
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Public Works, Roads, Transport, Housing and Energy
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyandarua

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved