Jimmy Wanjigi: Too much borrowing has made Kenya extremely poor

Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi has blamed the government for incurring debt, which he says is the cause of poverty in Kenya.

Wanjigi explained that he had interrogated the Jubilee Government regime debt books which unearthed debts without the approval of Parliament.

“In the last eight years, our forensic investigation report says we have repaid debt to the tune of 5.6 trillion shillings. All appropriations must be published one month after they have been passed by the parliament. Money borrowed has not been documented.”

He added that Kenya had not experienced such high rates of poverty in the previous regimes of the late President Daniel Arap Moi and the late Mwai Kibaki.

“I did not understand why there was a poverty rate of 38 percent in 2014 when we had a debt of 2.3 trillion and now there is a poverty rate of 63 percent with a debt of 3.4 trillion,” Wanjigi said during a radio interview at Spice Fm on Monday.

“We have found the begging issue in this country is debt, and we must address it,” he added.

Wanjigi said he was not carrying out the investigation on the Government books because he was gunning for the Presidency but because he was a patriotic citizen.

“Even if I was not running for President I would carry out the investigations. It is not personal, any right-thinking Kenyan would do it. I am a patriotic citizen and I have chosen to do it.” He said.