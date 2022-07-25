Nithi River Accident: NTSA suspends Modern Coast Bus operations

A modern coast bus that plunged into River Nithi on Sunday, July 25, 2022 [ George kaimenyi, Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has halted the operations of Modern Coast Express Limited after one of its buses plunged in River Nithi on Sunday evening, killing passengers.

A press release by NTSA Director General George Njao on Monday, July 25, says the directive applies to all the 31 vehicles belonging to the Company and operating in different routes.

The routes mentioned are;

Nairobi-Mombasa,

Mombasa-Mtwapa - Kilifi - Malindi - Witu - Mpeketoni - Lamu, Nairobi-Nakuru - Kisumu - Kakamega – Busia,

Nairobi - Nakuru - Kisumu - Eldoret - Malaba,

Nairobi-Narok - Kisii - Homabay - Migori - Isibania,

Mombasa - Makindu - Wote - Kitui - Machakos and

Nairobi - Thika - Embu - Meru - Maua.

NTSA says a thorough multi-agency investigation into the crash and an evaluation of the operator's safety operational standards is currently underway.

"We condole with the families of all those who lost their loved ones in this crash and wish quick recovery to those undergoing treatment," reads an excerpt of the statement.

As of Monday morning, Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora confirmed that 33 people had perished and 10 others had been rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

This is after the Mombasa-bound bus belonging to Modern Coast plunged into the Nithi River, Tharaka Nithi County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the Modern Coast bus lost control after the vehicle developed brakes failure plunging into the river.