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Weatherman warns of flash floods as rains expected in 45 counties

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 22, 2026
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The Weatherman warned that isolated storms could trigger flash floods in some areas.


The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in parts of 45 counties between October 22 and 29, warning that isolated storms could trigger flash floods in some areas.

In its latest seven-day forecast, the weather agency said rainfall was expected in several parts of the country, including Nairobi, as Kenya experiences the October-November-December (OND) short-rains season.

Counties expected to receive rainfall include Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale.

Others are Meru, Embu, Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Laikipia, Machakos, Makueni, Marsabit, Migori, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot.

The department singled out parts of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties as areas where isolated storms could occur, raising the risk of flash floods.

It cautioned that rainfall distribution would vary across the affected counties, meaning some areas could receive rain while others remain dry.

The forecast comes as the country enters the OND short-rains season, a critical period for agricultural production, pasture regeneration and replenishment of water supplies, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions.

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