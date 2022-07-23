Governor Mwangi wa Iria gifts Raila, Karua a cow each

The cows that Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria gifted Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at Mumbi Grounds in Kiharu Sub-County on July 23, 2022. [Courtesy]

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria on Saturday gifted Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential pair Raila Odinga and Martha Karua a cow each.

Wa Iria said the gift symbolised the union between his Usawa Party and the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya.

This is after the outgoing county chief announced on July 19 that he had deferred his presidential bid and accepted to support Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Mumbi Stadium Grounds in Kiharu, Murang’a County on Saturday, Wa Iria said the Agikuyu customs dictate that a host should give his or her first-time visitor a gift, especially if the guest comes from a far-off land.

The governor said the cows that he was gifting Raila Odinga and Martha Karua are great dairy breeds that would guarantee them a high milk production.

He said the cows were pedigree cattle, to mean he had records of the animals’ ancestry and their health and medication documents.

“I’m handing over two cows to you (Raila Odinga and Martha Karua), one belongs to Raila and the other one to Martha,” said Wa Iria, while presenting the animals to the leaders on Saturday afternoon.

“The bigger one is Raila’s, while the younger one is Martha’s.”

The county boss said the only “appreciation” he needed from the Azimio presidential pair, was a promise that they’ll adopt a “one home, one cow” programme that will help uplift vulnerable families from economic hardship.

Under this programme, Wa Iria proposes that each low-income household should be given a cow by the State to enable them earn an income from milk sale.

He said the minimum amount of money that a small-scale farmer can get from milk sale monthly is Sh12,000.

At the event, Raila Odinga presided over the awarding of Sh100 million cheque to the local Wachuuzi Sacco, which was opened in January this year by Wa Iria.

In his appreciation speech, Odinga said his government, should he win the presidential election, will come up with policies that will allow dairy farmers earn a good income from milk trade.

The Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate and his running mate, thereafter, addressed a rally at the same venue.