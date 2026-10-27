Bungoma politics heats up as Didmus breaks ranks with Wetang'ula

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa cuts ties with Wetang’ula over Tim Wanyonyi’s Bungoma governor bid. [File, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has withdrawn his political support for National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, accusing him of reprimanding him for criticising his younger brother, Tim Wanyonyi, who is his political rival in the race for Bungoma governor.

Barasa said Wetang’ula appeared displeased whenever he politically challenged Wanyonyi, interpreting his criticism as a personal attack on the family rather than legitimate political competition.