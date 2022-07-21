SECTIONS

William Ruto to deal with 'State capture' if elected president

By Betty Njeru | Jul 21st 2022

DP William Ruto during a rally in Kiambaa, Kiambu County. [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto now says his government will deal hands-on with ‘State capture’, should he win the August 9 polls.

Ruto, speaking on Reuters, claimed that corruption had been absorbed into government and that state policies are being used to facilitate the theft of public funds.

“We have no intention of prosecuting President Uhuru Kenyatta, but we have every intention of dealing with State capture. It cannot be business as usual,” the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate said.

On Tuesday, July 19, during the televised deputy presidential debate, his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua also alluded to said State capture, saying those involved will be dealt with should Kenya Kwanza form the next government.

“We will not go after individuals. We will go after all those in state capture and conflict of interest,” Gachagua said in a joint media broadcast.

Asked who or what State capture was, the Mathira MP vaguely explained that it was “people in power who have used or are using their offices to use up public resources to their advantage.”

The DP, in an exclusive interview with international media also revealed plans of ending Kenya’s national debt, currently at Sh9 trillion.

He said the country has the capacity to handle the debt situation, and that they as Kenya Kwanza have mapped out plans of how to go about it, should they win.

“We will put the brakes on more borrowing. It may not come to zero but we will begin the journey to slow down on more borrowing,” the DP said.

Kenya will be headed to the General Election in just eighteen (18) days, as campaigns hit fever pitch and candidates scramble for airtime to sell their agendas.

