Rigathi Gachagua: President Uhuru wanted to sack Ruto

UDA’s Rigathi Gachagua during the deputy presidential debate held at CUEA, Nairobi on July 19, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted to sack Deputy President William Ruto shortly after the duo won the 2017 presidential polls.

Gachagua, who is the running mate of William Ruto in the August 9 General Election, claimed that Kenyatta was hoping he’d replace Ruto with KANU chairperson Gideon Moi.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy presidential candidate made the remarks at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Tuesday, July 17 during the deputy presidential debate.

Gachagua said it’s the rigidity of the Constitution that protected Ruto from being fired.

“The hostile relationship between President Kenyatta and DP William Ruto has not been brought [about] by ideological differences. It arose because of inferiority complex. People must allow strong leaders to prevail, and you shouldn’t have a problem when your deputy is strong, sharp and focused,” said Gachagua.

“You should just be able to accommodate him, and use that as a strength to serve the People of Kenya.”

The Mathira Member of Parliament said Kenyatta suffered more after sidelining Ruto in government operations, especially during Jubilee administration’s second term.

“Had President Kenyatta allowed Ruto to help him manage the affairs of this country, we would not be where we are today; where Kenyans have no food, where [maize] flour is [retailing at] Sh250. If Uhuru had allowed Ruto to help him [run government], like he did during their first term, all the stalled projects would have been completed,” said Gachagua.

According to the UDA deputy presidential candidate, Kenyatta would have sacked Ruto long time ago if the previous Constitution was still in use.

“Ruto would have been sacked a long time ago and replaced by Gideon Moi. That was the plan,” he said.

Gachagua said President Kenyatta and his aides had planned to provoke Ruto to leave government after it became impossible for them to remove him through the legal channels.

“The plan was to provoke him (Ruto), intimidate him, humiliate him, persecute him and his allies, so that he could quit government and allow President Kenyatta to appoint somebody from a family that they share the same issues and same values,” Gachagua alleged.

The lawmaker said Ruto had received wind of the plot, and decided to stay put.

“Because William Ruto was elected, he was able to hold onto his position, and he continued serving the People of Kenya when he was assigned duties by the president. The duty he has been allocated all the time, without failure, is to welcome the president at the Nyayo National Stadium [during national celebrations].”

Gachagua said quitting should not be an option for leaders who have chosen civil service.

“My sister Martha Karua quit President Kibaki’s government when Kibaki needed her. When Kibaki was in trouble; when Raila Odinga was making life impossible for him, [she quit]. Mwai kibaki needed Martha Karua to assist him.”

On her part, Karua said she disagreed with the Mwai Kibaki administration, prompting her resignation.

“It is dishonest to continue taking public salary and privileges that come with the office, when you know you can no longer deliver,” said Karua.

“In the six-and-a-half years that I served [in Mwai Kibaki’s administration], I never publicly berated the government that I served or the president that I served.”