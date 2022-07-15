How you can submit questions to running mates ahead of Tuesday debate

Roots Party Deputy Presidential candidate Justina Wamae at KICC during the launch of the party’s manifesto. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Deputy Presidential debate has been slated for Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Karen, Nairobi.

The debate is scheduled to start from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm and will take place in two parts.

It will involve four candidates who are battling it out for the country’s second most powerful seat, among them; Ruth Mucheru Mutua (Agano Party) Justina Wambui (Roots Party), Rigathi Gachagua (UDA Party), and Martha Karua (Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya Alliance). Agano Party deputy presidential candidate Ruth Mutua. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] . Presidential debate opens up space for issue-based politics

Kenyans wishing to field questions to their preferred candidates can do so by sending a video recording through WhatsApp using a number that will be provided by the debate organisers.

The questions will also be shared via text message to the number 22843 or through the official presidential debate website www.debates.co.ke or email to [email protected].

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazetted the four candidates’ names to face off in the August 9 General Election.

Rigathi Gachagua, UDA Deputy Presidential running mate in the August 9 polls. [George Njunge, Standard]

According to the Secretariat, the debate will proceed in two tiers.

The first tier will feature candidates whose popularity ratings, based on three recent opinion polls, stand below five per cent, while the second tier will involve candidates who have polled above five per cent in the same opinion surveys.

The first debate will run from 6:00 pm to 7.30 pm, while the second will go on air at 8:00 pm and end at 9.30 pm.

The first-tier debate will be moderated by Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria of KBC, while the second-tier will be moderated by Sophia Wanuna of KTN News and James Smart of NTV. Trevor Ombija of Citizen TV will moderate panel discussions for both debates.

Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua during a joint media briefing in Nairobi. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The debate secretariat, in a statement, said moderators of the debate will select the questions to be asked, and shall not share the same with the candidates.

“The moderators have been selected based on rigorous criteria that, among other things, endear the principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues of this election,” said the Secretariat said in a statement on Friday, July 15.

This follows the just concluded Nairobi governorship debate on July 11 held at CUEA, Nairobi, that took place in similar fashion of two tiers.