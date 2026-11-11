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Nature Ndio Form: KWS banks on new holiday packages to lure visitors

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 11, 2026
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Local and international tourists visit Hellsgate national park in Naivasha which offers visitors a scenic view of some of the natural wonders of the world. KWS has introduced pocket-friendly packages for local tourists visiting the park during the festive season. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Ahead of the festive season, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched a holiday package targeting 1.5 million visitors to various national parks and game reserves across the country.

The exercise, dubbed ‘Nature Ndio Form’, aims to increase the number of local visitors to over 700,000 during the period.

According to KWS Director-General Erastus Kanga, the country was extraordinarily blessed with national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries, as well as some of the world's most remarkable wildlife, stunning landscapes, and diverse ecosystems.

He, however, noted that despite the potential, many Kenyans had yet to experience the beauty and power of nature within the parks.

“For this holiday, we are targeting an ambitious 1.51m visitors per cent, representing a 48.3 per cent overall growth ambition, with local citizen visits targeted at 699,700,” he said.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by  KWS Senior Warden Nelson Cheruiyot during the launch of the campaign in the world-renowned Hell's Gate National Park in Naivasha.

He said that the campaign was about shifting mindsets, inspiring exploration, and making national parks an essential part of the modern Kenyan lifestyle

“This campaign is about shifting mindsets, inspiring exploration, and making our national parks an essential part of the modern Kenyan lifestyle,” he said.

Cheruiyot added that KWS was changing the narrative, showing that the parks are not just protected wildlife zones but vibrant hubs for adventure, recreation, wellness, and education.

“A park visit is more than a game drive, a cycling adventure, a guided cliff-side hike, bird-watching, camping, photography, a family picnic, or a peaceful mental reset,” he said.

Local and international tourists visit Hellsgate national park in Naivasha which offers visitors a scenic view of some of the natural wonders of the world. KWS has introduced pocket-friendly packages for local tourists visiting the park during the festive season. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

On his part, KWS Marketing and Development Officer Sammy Towett said that the campaign was meant to rally local tourists to the park.

 He said tourists would see a wide range of wildlife, adding that KWS had introduced a sustainability agenda to ensure the park continues to serve its purpose.

 Rafael Waweru, a director at the National Chamber of Commerce who lives with a disability, said KWS had ensured that people with special needs could access its facilities free of charge.

 Waweru commended KWS for entrenching inclusivity, noting that members of disability forums could attend the agency's various forums with ease.

 KWS Marketing Manager Ms Mutiithi said Kenyans were being offered a treat of nature and adventure, including hiking, swimming and rock climbing.

 "We are offering Kenyans an adventure-themed experience at Hell's Gate National Park at an affordable rate of Sh500 per adult and Sh300 per child," said Ms Mutiithi.

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