SECTIONS

Former FKF boss Nick Mwendwa to face fresh charges

Sports
 By Standard Sports | Jul 7th 2022
Ex-FKF president Nick Mwendwa. [File, Standard]

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is in hot soup barely 24 hours after the State withdrew graft charges against him.

Mwendwa is set to be charged with graft afresh after the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) this morning summoned him to take plea on Monday, June 11 after the discovery of additional evidence.

“…the prosecution could not proceed with the hearing following the discovery of additional evidence availed by the Directorate of Criminal Communications (DCI). The prosecution has reviewed the additional evidence and applied for summons against [former] president of FKF Nicholas Mwendwa,” read a statement from the ODPP.

Yesterday, the State withdrew charges pressed against Mwendwa.

This was after magistrates’ court insistence that the criminal case should proceed albeit prayers by the prosecution to adjourn in a bid to review the evidence produced against Mwendwa.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had prayed that the case should be adjourned to allow him to review the evidence before commencing the hearing.

However, Mwendwa’s lawyers Eric Mutua, Charles Njena and Victor Omwebu opposed the application arguing that the State was delaying the hearing.

According to the lawyers, it was unfair to have the case adjourn further as Mwendwa had been in court since last year in November.

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Eunice Nyutu dismissed DPP application prompting him to withdraw the case under section 87A of the criminal procedure code.

The section allows the prosecutor, with the consent of the court, at any time before judgment, to withdraw charges. Where charges were withdrawn before an accused person was called upon to make his defence, the accused person would be discharged.

When the case started, the court declined to detain Mwendwa citing different amounts of money.

Milimani Court magistrate Wandia Nyamu in her ruling last year said that the State was on a fishing expedition as there were conflicting amounts of money it alleged to have been siphoned from the federation.

According to her, investigators had sufficient time to gather evidence to support an intended charge of alleged fraudulent acquisition of public property.

In the case, the court heard that Mwendwa is being investigated for allegedly transferring Sh8.5 million from the FKF account to his personal accounts and authorising the fictitious withdrawal of Sh29.5 million from the federation’s account.

The magistrate ordered that he should be charged within seven days, in the alternative, the file for holding him for investigations should be closed.

Mwendwa’s fall from grace began when Sports CS Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF and appointed a caretaker committee headed by retired Judge Aaron Ringera to lead the federation for six months.

Related Topics

Nick Mwendwa FKF Corruption
.

Latest Stories

There is no reason to drive like lunatics on Nairobi expressway
There is no reason to drive like lunatics on Nairobi expressway
Opinion
By Masoud Mwinyi
12 minutes ago
World Kiswahili day: Why Kenyans still struggle to communicate in language
Education
By David Njaaga
24 minutes ago
Former FKF boss Nick Mwendwa to face fresh charges
Sports
By Standard Sports
52 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

Rennes sign keeper Mandanda from Marseille
By Reuters 1 hour ago
Rennes sign keeper Mandanda from Marseille
Ballon d'Or owner loses trademark fight against UK's Golden Balls
By Reuters 3 hours ago
Ballon d'Or owner loses trademark fight against UK's Golden Balls
Oilers to renew rivalry with Nakuru at Prinsloo
By Ben Ahenda 4 hours ago
Oilers to renew rivalry with Nakuru at Prinsloo
Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie says playing for Xavi was key factor in decision to join Barcelona
By Reuters 6 hours ago
Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie says playing for Xavi was key factor in decision to join Barcelona

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel