Covid-19: 375 more people test positive, tally jumps to 16,643

Kenya has recorded another 375 Covid-19 new positive cases in the last 24 hours raising the country’s national tally to 16,643, Health CAS Rashid Aman has announced. Aman () said they tested 2,052 bringing to 268,154 samples tested by the ministry so far since March when the first case was reported in the country. In gender distribution, Aman said 229 of the new cases are male while 146 are female aged between 5-month-old and 90.

Of the new cases, 351 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. On a positive note, 128 people have recovered from the disease with 74 from home-based care programme while 51 are from various hospitals in the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,574. “We appreciate our health workers for doing a good job, it is through their efforts that we have saved many lives,” he said. On a sad note, the CAS said that four patients died of the coronavirus diseases bring the number of fatalities to 278. Nairobi still lead with (240), Kajiado (36) Kiambu (31) Migori (16) Machakos (15) Nakuru (14) Nyeri (5) Ksimu (3) Mombasa (3), Uasin Gishu (3) Tran NZoia (2) Meru, Kakamega, Siaya, Nyamira, Kisii, Vihiga and Muranga have one each.

In Nairobi sub-counties, Westland (31), Langata (30) Dagoretti North (26), Kibra (26), Makadara (19) Embakasi South (14) Starehe (13) Embakasi East (12), Embakasi West (12) In Kajiado, the 36 cases are from Kajiado East (24), Kajiado North (8) and Kajiado Central (4). In Kiambu, the 31 cases are distributed as Kiamba (7), Kikuyu town (6), Ruiru (6), Thika town (4) and Kabete (3). Juja, Kikuyu, Gatundu, Lari all have a case each

Covid 19 Time Series

Aman said the infections have continued to rise as the ministry get results from various centres across the country Over 50 per cent had pre-existing conditions. Studies conducted in China says patients with diabetic patients require intensive care than those without diabetes. "When diabetics become affected by Covid-19, they have a chance of experiencing complications compared to others," he said. Another condition that exposes people to worse complications if one contract Covid-19 is obesity. We have over 500,000 Kenyans living with diabetes and we appeal to them to stay home and wear masks.The ministry yesterday admitted that there is a decrease in the number of new HIV infections, but added that the disease is still directly linked to corona deaths. Some 1.1 million Kenyans are on the ARV treatment list, but Covid-19 has hurt HIV testing services due to the low outpatient visits. The majority of the patients are not visiting hospitals for testing or refills, posing a decline in the HIV figures. In March and April, testing volumes fell by up to 33 per cent, Dr Mwangangi noted. Community testing, on the other hand, has shrunk by 71 per cent. While HIV pregnant mothers continue to attend child welfare clinics, the Health Ministry noted that the pandemic may hurt gains made in the fight against HIV/Aids.