Ruto, Matiang'i wrestle over one million Gusii region voter basket

By Ibrahim Morang'a | Dec. 21, 2025
Former CS Fred Matiang'i during an interview at the Standard Media Group. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Although it has not been as full blown as the war he has waged against Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, President William Ruto is embroiled in a more silent, but robust, fight to torpedo Jubilee party deputy party leader Fred Matiang’i political grip of the Gusii region

The intense onslaught against the former Interior Cabinet Secretary’s has hit unprecedented levels after last month’s by-elections in which all three Member of County Assembly candidates allied to Dr Matiang’i won their seats, whitewashing Broad-Based Government-backed candidates

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

