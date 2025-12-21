Why visiting orphanages now may be harmful

A girl in an orphanage. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

During the holidays, organised groups and tourists visit orphanages in Kenya, bringing gifts and foodstuffs. At first glance, this seems charitable. But what most people do not realise is these visits can sustain a system that harms children, depriving them of what they really need: stability.

Globally and in Kenya, up to 80 per cent of children in orphanages have at least one living parent or relative who could potentially care for them. Many are placed in institutional care because of poverty rather than absence of parents. Poverty remains the main driver of child homelessness in Kenya.