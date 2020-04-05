667 test positive for coronavirus as pandemic hurts gains against HIV

The Health ministry has today announced 667 new coronavirus cases. Speaking during the daily Covid-19 spread updates, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi () said the national infection tally now stands at 16,268. The youngest one to test positive for coronavirus was a month-old infant and the oldest was 92.

Nairobi still led with 387, with Dagoretti North and Kibera listed as hotspots. Most of the deaths are being reported on patients who had underlying health issues such as diabetes, HIV/Aids and blood pressure. On a positive note, some 311 patients recovered, pushing the tally to 7,446. Eleven patients died, pushing the country's fatality cases to 274. One of the children who died had rickets, a case Dr Mwangangi said is linked to children's lack of Vitamin D. Many parents are locking their children at home during the lockdown, which hampers their access to the sunlight, a natural source for Vitamin D.

Dr Mwangangi admitted that there is a decrease in the number of new HIV infections, but added that the disease is still directly linked to corona deaths. Some 1.1 million Kenyans are on the ARV treatment list, but Covid-19 has hurt HIV testing services due to the low outpatient visits. The majority of the patients are not visiting hospitals for testing or refills, posing a decline in the HIV figures. In March and April, testing volumes fell by up to 33 per cent, Dr Mwangangi noted. Community testing, on the other hand, has shrunk by 71 per cent. While HIV pregnant mothers continue to attend child welfare clinics, the Health Ministry noted that the pandemic may hurt gains made in the fight against HIV/Aids.

Covid 19 Time Series