';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland

By Reuters | July 22nd 2020 at 08:42:11 GMT +0300

Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S. July 17, 2020.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection arm confirmed on Tuesday it has deployed officers from three paramilitary-style units to join a federal crackdown on protests against police violence in Portland, Oregon.

“We have agents and officers from our special operations groups deployed,” a CBP official said in an email. The official did not respond to questions about the number of officers deployed.

Multiple videos posted online showed camouflage-clad officers without clear identification badges using force and unmarked vehicles to transport arrested protesters, tactics that civil-rights advocates said could violate protesters’ right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

President Donald Trump, who has been sliding in opinion polls as he seeks re-election, has vowed to also send federal agents to cities including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, which critics said would amount to a use of federal power for political ends.

SEE ALSO: Trump to send federal forces to more 'Democrat' cities

CBP, which patrols land borders and operates checkpoints for people arriving at U.S. airports and other transportation hubs, has three specially trained units that have deployed officers to Portland, the official told Reuters.

According to the CBP’s website, one of these units, the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, “provides an immediate response capability to emergent and high-risk incidents requiring specialized skills and tactics.”

CBP said it also sent agents from its Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue and Special Response teams to Portland.

Related Topics
Portland Homeland Security Protests President Donald Trump
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint
Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

LATEST STORIES

President Uhuru's Extra-Ordinary meeting with governors pushed to Monday
President Uhuru's Extra-Ordinary meeting with governors pushed to Monday

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The border village that Kenya forgot

The border village that Kenya forgot
Mistakes to avoid when naming your business

Mistakes to avoid when naming your business
Most overlooked truths on money, business

Most overlooked truths on money, business

From my Kayole house, I have sold my art worldwide

From my Kayole house, I have sold my art worldwide

Read More

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

America

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon
Multiple people shot at funeral on Chicago's South Side, police say

America

Multiple people shot at funeral on Chicago's South Side, police say

Multiple people shot at funeral on Chicago's South Side, police say
Trump shifts rhetoric as he urges mask-wearing, warns of worsening pandemic

America

Trump shifts rhetoric as he urges mask-wearing, warns of worsening pandemic

Trump shifts rhetoric as he urges mask-wearing, warns of worsening pandemic
Navy veteran says he was beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland

America

Navy veteran says he was beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland

Navy veteran says he was beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.