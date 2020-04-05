';
Kalonzo, Karua, Otiende among 24 advocates conferred the rank of Senior Counsel

By Judah Ben-Hur | July 20th 2020 at 05:08:42 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta has conferred the rank of Senior Counsel on 24 Advocates of the High Court among them Kalonzo Musyoka (pictured above) and Martha Karua.

“His Excellency the President has on this twentieth day of July 2020 set his hand and seal to issue the letter of conferment bestowing the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel to 24 eminent and distinguished advocates of the High Court,” read a statement from the Executive Office of the President.

The coveted legal title of Senior Counsel is set out under the Advocates Act is only taken up after an application by an advocate to the Committee on Senior Counsel after meeting all the requirements and being selected by the committee and the name later presented to the Chief Justice who then submits the list of names to the President.

SEE ALSO: All eyes on Uhuru

 Among the lawyers are OM Parkash Nagpal, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Wangari Karua, Fackson Wainaina Kagwe(Dr.), Pravin Kumar Bowry,  Charles Waweru Gatonye, Rautta Athiambo, Fredrick Ngatia, Mohammed Nyaoga, Philip Murgor, Albert Mumma, Beautah Alukhava Siganga and Kiragu Kimani.

Others are; John Chigiti, Rarieda MP Otiede Amollo, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former legal advisor Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed, Zehrabanu Janmohamed, Commission on Administrative Justice former chairman and Taib Ali Taib, Dorcas Oduor, renowned family lawyer Judy Thongori, the former chief executive of the defunct Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) Patricia Nyaundi, Kioko Kilikumi, renowned arbitrator John Ohaga
However, the process of conferring the 24 advocates has been marred with controversies and two petitions that aimed to block the presentations of the names to the president in 2019.
One petition challenging the process was by LSK President Nelson Havi-led council which wanted the revoking of the recommendations of the Committee on Senior Council made on 26 August 2019.
The other was steered by Hillary Mokaya and Nick Kyunuve who questioned the decision on settling on the 24 selected advocates, giving no reason for the disqualification of the other applicants and citing misrepresentation in the composition of the selection committee.

Some of the requirements for a person to qualify for conferment of the rank of Senior Counsel include; if the person—is an active legal practitioner and undertakes training of other members in the legal profession; has not been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee established under the Act; is a person of integrity, irreproachable professional conduct and good character and has contributed to the development of the legal profession through scholarly writings and presentations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Senior Counsel High Court Kalonzo Musyoka Martha Karua
