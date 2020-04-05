';
Covid-19 recoveries pass the 5000th mark as 682 are discharged

By Betty Njeru | July 19th 2020 at 04:54:44 GMT +0300

The Health Ministry of Health has reported 603 new coronavirus cases from a sample size of 5,724 tested within the last 24 hours.

The national tally now stands at 13,353.

So far, a total of 243,887 samples have been tested since the first case was confirmed on March 13.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) shared some good news that another 682 patients have recovered from the disease.

“562 were on home-based care while 120 have been discharged from various hospitals,” the statement read.

This now raises recoveries to 5,122.

Of the new cases, 361 are males and 242 are females. Age-wise, the youngest is a seven-month-old while the oldest is 86 years.

Unfortunately, the country has lost another nine people to the disease. This now brings Covid-19 fatalities to 234.

The CS continues to plead with Kenyans to observe the guidelines as stipulated by the Health Ministry in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“We continue to appeal to our people to carry on with the precautions and other containment measures we have shared with you seriously,” he said.

The distribution of new cases per county is as follows:

Again, Nairobi County continues to lead the pack with 441 new cases, followed by Kiambu with 44.

Mombasa- 22, Nakuru- 17, Kilifi- 10, Machakos-6, Kisii-6, Makueni- 5, Murang’a-3, Nyeri- 2,

Others are Kakamega, Kericho, Kisumu, Kwale, Lamu, Narok, Tharaka Nithi and Uasin Gishu counties with one case each.

The continued rise in Covid-19 cases is worrying even as the government plans to bring in more Cuban doctors to boost the fight against the disease.  

On Friday, Kagwe pointed out that, “With Covid-9 cases rising, these specialised doctors will go a long way in supporting our doctors in managing the disease and skill development.”

