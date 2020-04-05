SEE ALSO: Uhuru warns officers over Sh10b jobs fundThree of the candidates handled the collapsed ICC cases against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. Mr Anyah and Ms Okalany represented victims of the 2007 post-election violence while Mr Gaynor represented the victims after the charges against President Kenyatta were dropped. The candidates were shortlisted by a special committee to take over from outgoing ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda who succeeded Luis Moreno-Ocampo. Mr Lenayapa, however, argued that the "nominees were not qualified and may not enable the realisation of the desired consensus." "The Republic of Kenya anticipated that the committee would present a shortlist of qualified candidates with an equal chance of being elected as the next prosecutor. The current shortlist does not meet this expectation and appears skewed in favour of a particular candidate," he stated.
The ambassador noted that the candidates' managerial experience in large international institutions was wanting and that they did not have demonstrable diplomatic experience. "The Republic of Kenya, therefore, rejects the shortlist contained in the Report of the Committee on the Election of the Prosecutor and calls for a reconsideration of all the applicants for the position and in the alternative encourage States Parties to commence nomination of candidates that can be presented for election during the upcoming Assembly of States Parties." Lenayapa further called upon member states to work together to "elect a candidate who will strengthen and build confidence in the Office of the Prosecutor." "At a time when the court is faced with many difficulties ... presenting States Parties with a fait accompli denies them an opportunity to achieve this critically important objective. "A prosecutor is supposed to command the respect of the judges, inspire the confidence of its own staff and build the confidence of states and victims," he said.