Katti gets new leadership in hotly contested polls

Newly elected Secretary General, Jared Odhiambo Ogot explains a point during KATTI election in Mombasa.[Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions (KATTI) new team has promised to improve the quality of training in the quality and increase the number of learners in technical institutions in the country.

The team led by Kericho Township Vocational Training College (TVC) principal Mr Shadrack Tonui as national chairman will have to unite the principals of technical institutions across the country following the hotly contested polls.

Tonui garnered 111 votes against Shamberere National Polytechnic principal, Dr Elisha Nyamu, who scored 109 votes.

Mr Tonui replaced Nyeri National Polytechnic Principal Dr David Mwangi, who completed his three-year term.

There was tension during the election that was conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) particularly for the position of chairman.

Tonui who is the immediate former Katti secretary general pledged to use the experience he gained from the previous leadership to steer the association to new levels.

Uriri TVC principal Mr Jared Odhiambo Ogot obtained 112 votes against Ms Purity Muriithi’s 104 votes to become secretary general.

CPA Prisca Munyao got 115 votes to become treasurer against Ms Mabel Wanjala’s 94 votes.

Ms Eunice Kerich was elected chairperson Research and Knowledge Management while Mr Abdullahi Omar will serve as the chairman for Education and Training.

In the election held at the Pride Inn Paradise beach resort in Mombasa county on Tuesday, Likoni TVC principal Ms Samira Abdalla was declared vice chairperson after her competitor Ms Josephine Moraa Begi withdrew from the race when they tied at 110 votes.

Speaking after the election, Tonui said his team will lead in the next three years to ensure quality training and achieve the government’s agenda to increase the number of trainees in TVETs from the current 718,000 to two million.

“I am proud of the team joining this space today which will lead to achieve the agenda of quality training in our country. Our duty is to lead to achieve the objectives of the government,” he said.

He said the team will push for quality training, reskilling and strong industry linkages to support industrialisation and job creation.

Ogot said through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) and skilled youth, the country will be positioned to achieve industrialisation.

“Through TVETs, we are talking about industrialisation. Through TVETs we are talking about the youth skilling,” he said.

He said the new team won by a small margin and hence they will have to work to unite the membership after the election.

Ms Abdalla said the new team was focused on more skilled youth direct employment and self-employment in the country.

“This team will ensure more skilled youth. We train with the industry and the trainees are market-ready. There is no need for retraining,” she said.