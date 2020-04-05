SEE ALSO: Family yet to hear from Kenyan scribe a week after arrest in EthiopiaDuring the meeting, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdouk and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agreed to resume talks under AU mediation. The talks would look to reach a consensus on the outstanding points before Addis Ababa took any further action in the process of filling the dam’s reservoir. Ethiopia then announced that it would begin filling the GERD in the coming two weeks. Before the meeting, the country had resolved to fill the reservoir without an agreement from Egypt and Sudan, which could have accelerated the conflict further. The Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam (GERD), is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the continent and has the potential to be a catalyst for integration and development in the sub-region.
Ethiopia started building the GERD in 2011. On the other hand, Egypt is concerned that the dam might affect its 55.5-billion-cubic-meter annual share of the water resources.