Covid-19: Kagwe pleads with Kenyans as caseload hits 8,250

By Japheth Ogila | July 7th 2020 at 12:12:15 GMT +0300

Kenya has registered 183 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 8,250. A total of 2,061 samples were tested. Three more patients also succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 167.

While addressing the media during the daily coronavirus update, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured above) echoed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message of assuming civic duty. He said that it would be nearly impossible to rely on the police to enforce the containment measures.

“We can no longer look at the police to foster containment measures..it is not possible to deploy a police officer for every Kenyan,” Kagwe said.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (100), Machakos (37), Kiambu (14), Mombasa (13), Kajiado (11), Nakuru (5) and Busia (3).

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows, Westland (30) , Kibera (20), Dagoretti North (17) Langata (8) Kasarani (13) Ruaka (12), Embakasi East (11), Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Starehe, Makadara (5) cases each, while Kamkunji, Ruaraka and Roysambu have (2) cases each. Embakasi North has one case.

In Machakos, 35 cases are from Athi River while Masinga and Yatta have got one case each.

In Mombasa, the cases are from Mvita (6), Kisauni (4), Likoni (2) and Nyali one case.

In Kajiado, the cases are from Kajiado Central (5), Kajiado North (3) and Kajiado West (2).

In Kiambu, the 14 cases are distributed as follows: Lari (6), Kabete (3), Kikuyu (2) and Ruiri (1),

In Busia, Teso South (3) while Matayos has recorded one case.

In Nakuru, Nakuru West (3) while Molo and  Gilgil one case each.

On a positive note, 90 patients were discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 2504.

Sadly, three more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the number of fatalities to 167. 

He took time pleading with Kenyans to continue observing the Covid-19 rules. Kagwe urged those travelling upcountry to carry the face masks and hand sanitisers home so that they can protect relatives in the villages.

“As we visit our parents at home with supplies, let us also include masks and sanitizers and soap for handwashing, and ensure we adhere to the laid down protocols,” CS Kagwe said.

Kagwe told Kenyans 'they have a choice' to make wherever they go to protect themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, the CS highlighted the risk posed by the sporadic increase in cases of mental illness especially during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This goes in tandem with President Uhuru’s directive yesterday when he ordered the National Crime Research Centres to probe mental illness cases alongside Gender-based Violence Cases and children right’s violation.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe announced Kenya’s first case of Covid-19 on March 13. Immediately the first case was reported, the government released health guidelines and also imposed lockdown measures to help contain the spread of the disease.

But President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, July 6, announced the gradual reopening of the economy. The President lifted lockdowns in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties subject to 21-day monitoring of infection patterns.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, only 10 per cent of infections are symptomatic. Over 65 per cent of those infected are males and a majority are in the age group of 30-39 years.

Over 11.7 million people have been infected by the virus since its outbreak in late 2019. 6.7 million people have recovered while over 500,000 people have so far succumbed to the bug.

