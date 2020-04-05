Kenya has registered 183 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 8,250A total of 2,061samples were tested. Three more patients also succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 167. While addressing the media during the daily coronavirus update, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagweechoed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message of assuming civic duty. He said that it would be nearly impossible to rely on the police to enforce the containment measures. “We can no longer look at the police to foster containment measures..it is not possible to deploy a police officer for every Kenyan,” Kagwe said.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (100), Machakos (37), Kiambu (14), Mombasa (13), Kajiado (11), Nakuru (5) and Busia (3). In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows, Westland (30) , Kibera (20), Dagoretti North (17) Langata (8) Kasarani (13) Ruaka (12), Embakasi East (11), Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Starehe, Makadara (5) cases each, while Kamkunji, Ruaraka and Roysambu have (2) cases each. Embakasi North has one case. In Machakos, 35 cases are from Athi River while Masinga and Yatta have got one case each. In Mombasa, the cases are from Mvita (6), Kisauni (4), Likoni (2) and Nyali one case. In Kajiado, the cases are from Kajiado Central (5), Kajiado North (3) and Kajiado West (2).

In Kiambu, the 14 cases are distributed as follows: Lari (6), Kabete (3), Kikuyu (2) and Ruiri (1), In Busia, Teso South (3) while Matayos has recorded one case. In Nakuru, Nakuru West (3) while Molo and Gilgil one case each. On a positive note, 90 patients were discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 2504. Sadly, three more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the number of fatalities to 167.

