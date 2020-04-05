Trump hits the golf course as US kicks off summer season

By AFP | May 24th 2020 at 09:54:00 GMT +0300
America
Neither Trump nor his three golf partners wore masks
SEE ALSO: In search of the spotlight, athletics takes leap of faithNeither Trump nor his three golf partners wore masks, though he rode alone in his golf cart, a CNN journalist reported. White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx on Friday said that sports such as golf could be played safely if social distancing was in place and players didn't touch flags. But she also warned that the Washington area continued to have high positive test rates. Trump, keen to find a way out of the coronavirus crisis and facing an uphill re-election battle, has ramped up pressure on state and local governments to ease lockdown measures. On Friday, he demanded state governors classify churches, synagogues and mosques as "essential services" on the same level as food and drug stores, and immediately allow them to hold services.
SEE ALSO: Trump hits the golf course as US kicks off summer seasonThe pandemic has hammered the American economy and led to a fierce debate over virus restrictions, even as COVID-19 numbers continue rising in parts of the United States -- the worst-hit country in the world, with 1.6 million infections and more than 96,000 deaths. Florida space launch The White House on Saturday confirmed the president would also attend the May 27 launch in Florida of two astronauts on a SpaceX mission -- the first crewed space flight from US soil in nine years. "Our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security," Trump said in a statement. Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 pm (2033 GMT) on Wednesday for the International Space Station, arriving the next day.