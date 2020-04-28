Six new coronavirus symptoms doctors are finding over and over again
The CDC in America now reports the symptoms which could appear between two to 14 days of exposure to the virus as:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
"I could smell nothing for probably five days." Professor Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society and a leading ear, nose and throat consultant surgeon, is leading the charge to get loss of sense of smell recognised by the World Health Organization and Public Health England as a coronavirus symptom.
Prof. Hopkins said: "One in six patients will lose their sense of smell as an isolated symptom, really without getting any other associated symptoms. "One in four will get it along with other symptoms, but right at the beginning of infection. "It is a good early marker of infection." She added: "When you look at all the different symptoms, loss of sense of smell is actually one of the best predictors of Covid-19 infection. "Much better than fever, and more prevalent and a stronger predictor than cough."
In France, researchers are preparing to launch a human trial to test their hypothesis that nicotine can help the body combat the Covid-19 infection. The trial will involve groups of healthcare workers and patients wearing nicotine patches and other groups wearing placebo patches. Then they will be tested to see if there is a difference in how their bodies respond to the virus. The trial is a follow-up to a French study, published this month, of public health data which appeared to show that people who smoke are 80% less likely to catch Covid-19 than non-smokers of the same age and sex. What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
The most common symptoms of the coronavirus are:
- a dry, persistent cough
- a fever
