Pay up hotel bills, Government tells quarantined persons

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna.

The Government has ordered individuals who spent their compulsory quarantine period at private hotels to pay up the incurred expenses.A statement by Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said the individuals had a choice on where they would be quarantined for the 14 days based on their ability to pay. “At the time the compulsory quarantine program commenced, individuals had the option to choose between government-owned facilities and private hotels. The choice was based on preferences and ability to pay,” read part of the statement. According to Oguna, choosing a private facility was equivalent to having entered into a private arrangement with the hotels.

“As such, the individuals in these private hotels, particularly Pridelnn Lantana, must pay bills they incurred during their stay in the hotels,” he said. Oguna accused a section of individuals quarantined at Pridelnn Lantana for failing to observe protocols leading to some of them contracting the Covid-19 disease. This led to an additional 14-day quarantine period for all of them. The individuals, according to the Government Spokesman, still had an option on where to be quarantined.

“At that time, the individuals still had the option of moving to government facilities or remain in private owned ones,” he said. The burden of paying the bills for the days spent at these private facilities now remains with the individuals as Oguna insists, “The Government will not be held responsible for bills incurred out of choice by an individual or individuals.”

Earlier, in today’s briefing on Covid-19 cases in the country, the Health Ministry had assured that the matter of payment will be addressed. “Matters pertaining to cost of accommodation in quarantine facilities will be reviewed on a case to case basis. The Ministry of Health is aware and is handling the issue of payment at Pride Inn hotel. This will be resolved amicably,” it said. Meanwhile, Kenya has reported two new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total number to 191. Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said a total of 491 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours. Two more people have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 24.

However, with the decrease in the number of cases for three consecutive days, the Health Ministry has warned of a surge in numbers as it scales up mass testing. “The number of confirmed cases in the country is bound to rise.” Dr. Mwangangi said, adding the country’s response to increased cases will be based on lessons learnt from other countries, as well as in consultation with Africa CDC and World Health Organisation.

