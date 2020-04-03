Jitters as internal memo on pending bills pay sparks panic
SEE ALSO: Uhuru and MPs make mockery of austerityAttempts to reach Principal Secretary Julius Muia were unsuccessful. He had not responded to our message by the time of going to press. A source at Treasury told The Standard that even before the memo, the government had already closed the Integrated Financial Management Information System, an e-procurement platform that enables different State corporations to transact business. He could not, however, confirm whether payment of pending bills had also been stopped.
Why doctors are afraid for Kenya - The StandardOn March 25, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the government would at least pay Sh13 billion verified pending bills within three weeks since that date. “Similarly, and to improve liquidity in the economy and ensure businesses remain afloat by enhancing their cash flows, the private sector is also encouraged to clear all outstanding payments among themselves within three weeks from the date hereof,” said Mr Kenyatta in his speech. Treasury has proposed a freeze on all development projects and the cash diverted to fight coronavirus.
SEE ALSO: Governors generous with salaries: ReportAmong the projects to be affected are those under President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.
