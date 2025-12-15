Meru University secures land to set up agro-processing centre

Meru University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Romanus Odhiambo. [File, Standard]

After a protracted delay, the Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) has acquired a title deed for 58.98 ha land at Marimba in South Imenti.

South Imenti MP Shadrack Mwiti said this marks an important milestone for the people of South Imenti and Meru County and opens the door for long-term development and investment in education.

"Securing the lease sets the stage for meaningful transformation. It opens the door for increased opportunities, investment in education, and long-term development that will benefit our youth and the wider community," Dr Mwiti said.

MUST Vice Chancellor Romanus Odhiambo announced that the institution plans to establish a multi-billion shillings national agro-processing and value addition centre at Marimba Farm that will enable farmers to reap the benefits of value addition, if the proposal gets approval.

The university has a campus on an agricultural and livestock training facility at Marimba Farm and has proposed to build a national agro-processor and value-addition facility.

Prof Odhiambo said the aim is to provide academic excellence in agriculture training and build facilities to add value to various agricultural products.

For the last three years the university has been trying to get a section of the land to put up a centre of excellence for agro-processing and value addition.

“We did a proposal to create a centre of excellence for agri-processing and value addition, which is going to train people up to diploma level at TVET level. It is proposed as a national centre of excellence in agri-processing and value addition. Under it we will have eight regional centres also, because of the (defunct) eight provinces,” he said.

The VC revealed that the idea is to have devolved centres of excellence in agri-processing and value-addition training.

Prof Odhiambo said they want to sell the proposal to the government and donors for the facility to come up in Marimba, even as they hope to get the title deed.

“For it to be built at Marimba, we must have a title deed. Even if you go to a donor, they want an institution which has a title deed. We need about 50 acres, and I think it is possible because the land is very big,” he said.

He clarified that the centre would not be for training only, as an agricultural industry was envisaged to occupy a part of it, to empower farmers.

The VC said machinery will be installed for local farmers to bring their produce for processing “so that is also impacting them.”

He noted that some of the produce that would have a market for the different processors representing the regions will be tea, coffee, miraa, maize and others.

“They will be bringing their miraa to be manufactured and ‘value added,’ and then they go sell it. But we will also be training students in that machinery that is comparable to being the best in the industry out there,” he said.

Odhiambo said the industries to be established by the varsity at Marimba will give opportunities to communities and students and earn the varsity much-needed funds.

“We have been trying to ask the (national) government to see how we (university) can be given part of that land because it is such a good place for training agriculture students, especially at lower levels, the TVET level,” he said.

Even though the Agriculture Ministry had no objection to the university taking the land, the management has to engage the National Land Commission to be able to get the title deed, he said.

“We have been running it as a learning centre for all our certificates and diplomas in agriculture for the last 10 years. Why we love Marimba is that there are a lot of agricultural activities that go on there. These students learn in class and then go for practicals in the farms around there,” he said.

Meru Senator and Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi and Nkuene (MCA) Martin Koome welcomed the development.

“This is a welcome gesture from the Kenya Kwanza Government. Meru University of Science and Technology desperately needed the land availability assurance so that they could fully establish Marimba Campus. I expect them to move with speed and fulfil their desire and that of the community,” Senator Murungi said.

Mr Koome said the issuance of the deed for the establishment of agricultural training and value addition will be a game changer.

“It is going to spur development in the area, and also, as a university deep in the village, it is going to encourage students from within to work hard and join the varsity,” he said.