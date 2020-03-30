Covid-19: Eight more test positive for coronavirus
Hitherto, Nairobi has 34 positive cases followed by Kilifi at 6 and Mombasa at 3. Kajiado and Kwale each have a case. Of the eight positive cases, one was of a guest under mandatory quarantine at a government facility. Six others were close contacts of the 42 cases reported yesterday and the other from The Aga Khan Hospital. "This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the last 24 hours to eight. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 50 in the country," CS Kagwe said.
Tracing of the contacts of the 50 confirmed cases is ongoing. Kagwe said they were monitoring 1,474 close contacts of which 231 had been discharged after completing the mandatory 14-day follow-up period.
"Currently, our teams are monitoring 1,211 close contacts." More to follow.
