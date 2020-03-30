Covid-19: Eight more test positive for coronavirus

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at a past press briefing on March 27, 2020. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 50, the Health Ministry has said.Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday said Nairobi still led in the number of cases as community transmissions spiked across the country. This means that the disease is no longer being imported from outside the country but is spreading from one person to another locally. The news cases are spread out in the country with Kitui and Mombasa each having a case while Nairobi recorded six.

SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

Hitherto, Nairobi has 34 positive cases followed by Kilifi at 6 and Mombasa at 3. Kajiado and Kwale each have a case. Of the eight positive cases, one was of a guest under mandatory quarantine at a government facility. Six others were close contacts of the 42 cases reported yesterday and the other from The Aga Khan Hospital. "This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the last 24 hours to eight. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 50 in the country," CS Kagwe said.

BISHOPS: We fear corona like the devil - The Nairobian Read Now »

Tracing of the contacts of the 50 confirmed cases is ongoing. Kagwe said they were monitoring 1,474 close contacts of which 231 had been discharged after completing the mandatory 14-day follow-up period.

SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humans

"Currently, our teams are monitoring 1,211 close contacts."

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.