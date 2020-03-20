Gideon Moi: Give matatu crew hygiene training to fight covid-19

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi wants more precautionary measures set in the transport sector to curb spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). In a statement, Senator Gideon said the dynamic nature of the country’s public transport system poses a challenge in breaking the chain of spread of the virus. Gideon said there is need to train representatives from matatu Saccos on basic prevention protocols such as regular disinfection of PSV vehicles, the symptoms of this disease, how to respond when someone exhibits the symptoms while on board the matatu and how to offer general public education on hygiene and social distancing to commuters.

"The dynamic nature of our country's public transport system poses a challenge in breaking the chain of spread and there is need to train matatu representatives on basic prevention protocols," he said. Since Covid-19 (Coronavirus) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the world has been staring at a probable lockdown. Kenya has not been spared either and has confirmed seven cases of people with Covid-19.

The senator urged all Kenyans to cooperate and complement efforts by the government to combat spread of the virus by observing basic hygiene, maintaining safe distance and avoiding crowds as advised. He lauded the government for keeping the people in the know by objectively disseminating vital information and rolling out sensitisation to the masses.

He commended the raft of measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta aimed at breaking the infection chain and reducing the probability of human contact. Gideon urged the government to supply disinfectants and preventive gears to crew operators and stage workers to help deal with the virus. He said that Kenyans intending to travel back to the country should be screened in respective Kenyan embassies two weeks before their scheduled travel to ensure they have not contracted the virus. The information he said can then be passed to the Kenyan authorities for comprehensive monitoring before, during and after traveling. "Cognizance of the virus incubation period being up to 14 days, we can stop the vicious infection cycle by ensuring Kenyans intending to travel into the country are screened in respective embassies, two weeks before their scheduled travel dates," he said.

Gideon said the government need to map out potentially risk areas, establish their unique challenges and devise requisite responsive steps to take to combat the spread of the virus.

