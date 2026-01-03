Change knocks when the old self becomes utterly unbearable

President William Ruto launches the Rironi–Mau Summit dual carriageway at the Total Junction in Mau Summit. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

My last week’s column on President Ruto’s Singapore dream elicited strong reactions. Many readers wrote to agree with me. Others wrote to condemn me, while some were outrightly abusive, especially those who do not like the President. Let me say from the outset that, as a scholar, I am paid to think by the people of Kenya. That is why I welcome all views.

I have operated in cultural studies for many years and gathered enough knowledge to facilitate social engineering. Literature, especially, has taught me many things in life, but perhaps its greatest gift is that it trained me to listen and to doubt my certainties. It has also taught me to appreciate the power of ideas in shaping both individual character and national temperament.