‘Joho has not abandoned Raila in BBI campaigns,’ says MP Mboko
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Mboko was with her Mvita counterpart Abdulswamad Nassir and Mombasa women representative Asha Mohamed who all backed the call. “I fully support the proposal that if the president is a man the deputy should be a woman and if the governor is a woman, the deputy should be a man,” Nassir said. The function was characterised by a tension between Mboko and Mohamed’s rivals who clashed before the meeting started. The two politicians, however, downplayed the tension saying they were not competing for a seat. According to Mboko, she had already served as a county Woman Representative and would not go back to the seat. Ms Mboko also said Governor Joho would ‘harmonise’ the gubernatorial race in 2022 and play a role on who becomes the next governor. She claimed that herself, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir and Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi, who are all in ODM members, have an interest in the seat but Joho will have the final say. Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo of Wiper Democratic Movement who has become an ally of Mr Joho has also expressed interest in the gubernatorial race. “We should not be worried about who becomes the next governor. Joho will harmonise and ensure the race is smooth,” she said. Mboko advised local women yearning for political positions to negotiate for the seats so as to avoid crowding for certain positions. County Executive for Health Hazel Koitaba and Chief Officer for Public Health Dr Asha Abubakar used the forum to educate the public on the deadly Coronavirus. Dr Abubakar called on residents to embrace the washing of hands with soap to minimise risks of infection. “You should also report any suspected case to authorities,” she said. She said medics had intensified surveillance in the county that has been listed as one of the risk border regions following the outbreak of the disease in China.
