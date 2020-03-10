‘Joho has not abandoned Raila in BBI campaigns,’ says MP Mboko

Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mbokohas refuted claims that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has abandoned party leader Raila Odinga with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns after missing the recent functions held in Meru and Narok. Mboko said that Joho had taken a break because he was on an official tour of Israel, Europe, and the US. Speaking during the International Women’s Day at the Mombasa showground on Sunday, the vocal MP said Joho would join the BBI rally in Nakuru once he is back dispelling doubts over Mombasa boss’s stance on BBI. “Joho is where is Raila is. He is on an official tour abroad and will join him (Raila) at the Nakuru rally once he is back,” Mboko said. She urged Coast residents to push governor Joho to the national political stage under BBI even as other region made their own political bargains. The Coastal women leaders called for the position-sharing proposed under the Building Bridges (BBI) should ensure equity. They noted that after the two-third gender vote in Parliament flopped, the BBI provides a window to propel them to senior positions.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Mboko was with her Mvita counterpart Abdulswamad Nassir and Mombasa women representative Asha Mohamed who all backed the call. “I fully support the proposal that if the president is a man the deputy should be a woman and if the governor is a woman, the deputy should be a man,” Nassir said. The function was characterised by a tension between Mboko and Mohamed’s rivals who clashed before the meeting started. The two politicians, however, downplayed the tension saying they were not competing for a seat. According to Mboko, she had already served as a county Woman Representative and would not go back to the seat. Ms Mboko also said Governor Joho would ‘harmonise’ the gubernatorial race in 2022 and play a role on who becomes the next governor. She claimed that herself, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir and Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi, who are all in ODM members, have an interest in the seat but Joho will have the final say. Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo of Wiper Democratic Movement who has become an ally of Mr Joho has also expressed interest in the gubernatorial race. “We should not be worried about who becomes the next governor. Joho will harmonise and ensure the race is smooth,” she said. Mboko advised local women yearning for political positions to negotiate for the seats so as to avoid crowding for certain positions. County Executive for Health Hazel Koitaba and Chief Officer for Public Health Dr Asha Abubakar used the forum to educate the public on the deadly Coronavirus. Dr Abubakar called on residents to embrace the washing of hands with soap to minimise risks of infection. “You should also report any suspected case to authorities,” she said. She said medics had intensified surveillance in the county that has been listed as one of the risk border regions following the outbreak of the disease in China.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.