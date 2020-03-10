Singapore charges visitors for coronavirus treatment after imported Indonesian cases
SEE ALSO :Singapore, Hong Kong sevens postponed due to coronavirusAnother case involved a Singaporean who had visited her sister in Indonesia who had pneumonia. Declaring its new stance on payment for treatment, the health ministry did not mention these specific cases. “In view of the rising number of COVID-19 infections globally, and the expected rise in the number of confirmed cases in Singapore, we will need to prioritise the resources at our public hospitals,” the health ministry said in a statement.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Foreigners who are short-term visit pass holders who seek treatment for COVID-19 in Singapore need to pay but testing for the virus remains free. Treatment of severe respiratory infections in Singapore public hospitals typically cost between S$6,000 - S$8,000 ($4,300-5,800), according to the Ministry of Health’s website.
SEE ALSO :Hong Kong, Singapore Sevens postponedOf 33 imported cases reported by Singapore to date, 24 involve travel to China - where the virus first surfaced late last year - three to Indonesia and the others to Italy, Britain, France and Germany. Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in the United States, said in a study last month that Indonesia should strengthen outbreak surveillance and control. The Harvard team said Indonesia’s lack of confirmed cases at that time “may suggest the potential for undetected cases” as air travel may contribute to cases being exported from China.
