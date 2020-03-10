Judge: Friday arrests are an abuse of power
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The judge, in a separate case filed by a 15-year-old girl named PMK and who had been convicted of manslaughter, said that keeping records of juvenile offenders presupposes they are incapable of reforming while at the same time extinguishing their chance to have a productive life. “I therefore agree with the petitioner that our juvenile justice system recognises that criminal offences committed by children are to be handled in a totally different way from crimes committed by adults. They, therefore, cannot be subjected to the harsh punishment of permanent criminal records, publishable on demand because children are different,” he ruled. Meanwhile, in Ngenesi’s case, the judge also said that courts should cautiously entertain applications filed to hold suspects while investigations are ongoing. Justice Odunga said it is only in rare cases where evidence is in a sworn affidavit that courts should allow suspects to be detained. He was of the view that law enforcement agencies ought to finalise investigations before deciding to prefer charges or not. “Courts ought not to be used by investigating agencies as holding grounds for suspects while they are conducting investigations. To arrest anyone with a view to ensure that the person does not get access to constitutional redress with respect to the right to access bail amounts to abusing the legal process,” he said. In PMK’s case, DCI argued that the case was preemptive as she had not begun applying for a certificate of good conduct. According to the investigating agency, where a person who had been previously convicted is released or on a successful appeal, the information is communicated in a bid to update the records. Arson attacks The DCI in the spate of arson attacks in high schools in 2018 announced that it would keep permanent criminal records on minors convicted of a criminal offence and which would appear in their certificates of good conduct. PMK had been charged with murder. The State, however, reduced her charges to manslaughter after a plea bargain agreement.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.