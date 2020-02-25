Bobi wine accuses Uganda police of cover up in death of his supporter
He accused the police of causing her death. "Police officers in a patrol vehicle saw comrade Rita Nabukenya donning our attire, drove after her and knocked her dead in broad daylight. We must end this regime of blood," said Wine. The police however, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire said the woman was seriously injured after falling off the motorcycle and a police vehicle was used to take her to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment. Wine is however blaming the Uganda police for intimidating eye witnesses. "Several journalists went to Nakawa to speak to eye witnesses about the death of comrade Ritah Nabukenya. Witnesses have all been intimidated and ordered not to speak to any journalist about what they saw. As always, police wants to lie about what happened," he said. Bobi Wine previously declared his interest in challenging President Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for 33 years in the next general election. On Monday the politician petitioned Uganda Electoral Commission to intervene and help him resume his consultation meetings on his 2021 presidential bid, saying police have become a stumbling block.
