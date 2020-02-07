China scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedHealth experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another species. The genome sequence of the novel coronavirus strain separated from pangolins in the study was 99% identical to that from infected people, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported, adding that the research found that pangolins to be “the most likely intermediate host.” But Dirk Pfeiffer, professor of veterinary medicine at Hong Kong’s City University, cautioned that the study was still a long way from proving pangolins had transmitted the virus.
"You can only draw more definitive conclusions if you compare prevalence (of the coronavirus) between different species based on representative samples, which these almost certainly are not," he said. Even then, a link to humans via food markets still needs to be established, Pfeiffer added.
SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humans
