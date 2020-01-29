Coronavirus: British Airways halts flights to Beijing, Shanghai following outbreak

British Airways has halted flights to Beijing and Shanghai as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. It comes after the Foreign Office urged citizens not to travel to mainland China. The airline has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March.

BA's website shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February. A spokeswoman for the airline said on Wednesday it was "assessing the situation". She added: "We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority."

China's President Xi Jinping has described the virus as a "devil", with more than 130 people dead in the country since the outbreak. In a statement, British Airways said: "We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority. "Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on ba.com." Yesterday the British government advised against "all but essential" travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Foreign Office has said UK nationals in China should "make decisions based on their own personal circumstances" over whether to leave other parts of the country. The death toll in the country has risen to 132, with confirmed infections surging to nearly 6,000.

Four cases have been confirmed in Germany, making it the second European country to report cases, after France. The United Arab Emirates has also confirmed its first cases of the virus in a family who recently returned to the UAE from Wuhan. The Department of Health and Social Care said 97 people in the UK have been given the all-clear for the virus, although scientists predict it may have entered the country. China has imposed travel restrictions between its major cities, while the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has suspended all tour group companies' activities to prevent further virus spread. Hubei province has been on lockdown for several days as China seeks to contain the illness, as have other parts of China. Hong Kong also said on Tuesday it would "temporarily" close some of its borders with mainland China and stop issuing travel permits to mainland Chinese tourists. On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock called for people who have returned from Wuhan to "self-isolate" even if they have no symptoms. He said officials could not be 100% certain the virus is not spread by people who are not displaying symptoms. The move means more than 1,400 people who have returned from Wuhan since January 10 should isolate themselves for 14 days from the date of leaving China. Following the latest Foreign Office travel advice, consumer group Which? said people with trips planned to China should be covered for cancellations by their travel insurance.

