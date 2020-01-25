Ignore Murkomen BBI rally threat claims, ODM official tells Kenyans

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen with Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and his Gatundu South counterpart Moses Kuria at Kilimani Police Station last week. The three are expected to attend the BBI rally at Mama Ngina Water front, Mombasa today. [File, Standard]

ODM communication director Philip Etale has dismissed claims by Senate Majority Kipchumba Murkomen that Tanga Tanga leaders will be targeted by unnamed people for humiliation during the Coast Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally slated for Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa today.Etale who took to Twitter on Saturday morning to dismissMurkomen described as childish claims that some leaders will not get seat at the rally and urged Kenyans to ignore lies being peddled on social media. “Fellow Kenyans, please ignore the nonsense being spread online by desperate Tangatanga leaders. I have seen Murkomen claim that he has been threatened that he won’t get a seat at today’s rally in Mombasa. This is utter rubbish. Kiti tu! Watu wapunguze ujinga,” he tweeted. He told Murkomen and his Tanga Tanga colleagues to avoid political sideshows and instead join Kenyans at the rally to drum up support for the BBI report.

“If you are serious you want to join other Kenyans at the Mama Ngina Water Front, just do it. You are a leader and no one is interested in sideshows. Huu upuzi is becoming too much,” added Etale. Murkomen had sensationally claimed that some people are planning to humiliate leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto during the Coast region's Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum today. The Elgeyo Marakwet senator accused unnamed people of planning to deny the Tanga Tanga leaders seats and even heckle those who would speak at the meeting.

Murkomen on Friday said he has been threatened and told if he attend the meeting, he will be humiliated and denied a seat at the rally. He, however, vowed to attend the rally, adding that if humiliating him and other leaders will help unite the county.

“I have been threatened that if I attend the Mombasa BBI meeting I shall be humiliated by being denied a seat, not being allowed to talk or even if I am allowed to talk I shall be heckled. If that’s what it takes to unite this country so be it and I am ready to absorb. Tukutane Mombasa,” tweeted Murkomen. The rally’s venue was moved from Tononoka Grounds to Mama Ngina Waterfront in the last minute after a meeting between Coast leaders and Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

