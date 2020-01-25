Ignore Murkomen BBI rally threat claims, ODM official tells Kenyans
SEE ALSO :The wars in Uhuru and Raila political parties“If you are serious you want to join other Kenyans at the Mama Ngina Water Front, just do it. You are a leader and no one is interested in sideshows. Huu upuzi is becoming too much,” added Etale. Murkomen had sensationally claimed that some people are planning to humiliate leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto during the Coast region's Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum today. The Elgeyo Marakwet senator accused unnamed people of planning to deny the Tanga Tanga leaders seats and even heckle those who would speak at the meeting.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Murkomen on Friday said he has been threatened and told if he attend the meeting, he will be humiliated and denied a seat at the rally. He, however, vowed to attend the rally, adding that if humiliating him and other leaders will help unite the county.
SEE ALSO :Raila's party abandons powerful PM's post“I have been threatened that if I attend the Mombasa BBI meeting I shall be humiliated by being denied a seat, not being allowed to talk or even if I am allowed to talk I shall be heckled. If that’s what it takes to unite this country so be it and I am ready to absorb. Tukutane Mombasa,” tweeted Murkomen. The rally’s venue was moved from Tononoka Grounds to Mama Ngina Waterfront in the last minute after a meeting between Coast leaders and Opposition chief Raila Odinga.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.