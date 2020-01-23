Photos: Latest state of Nyayo National stadium

Nyayo National Stadium [Courtesy]

The Nyayo National stadium was closed down two years ago for renovations but in 2020, the popular sporting facility remains closed and far from completion.Yesterday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed assured Kenyans that the contractor agreed to ensure completion of the stadium’s renovation by the end of March this year. “We want to ensure that this facility is readily available for use by our sportsmen and women because it has become an eyesore for Kenyans who pass here every day. These works have to be completed by the end of March. The contractor has agreed to adhere to that directive,” said Mohamed.

CS Amina said the Government is also in the process of assessing Kasarani Stadium to know the areas that need to be reconditioned before big sporting events including the World Rally Championship series – the Safari Rally and the World Athletics Under-20 Championship in July. “World Athletics Under-20 Championship in July and “We have Olympics, Safari Rally and the athletics Under-20 championship, so the stadiums should be ready before these major competitions. “We have to complete Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums before we can concentrate on others across the country,” Mohamed stated.

Status of Nyayo National Stadium. The pitch has not improved much. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The CS spoke alongside the Ministry’s new Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and his Public Works counterpart Gordon Kihalangwa when they toured the facility. The Standard team visited the stadium and here are some of the photos to show its current state.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed visited the stadium on Wednesday to see the progress. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The stadium was closed for renovation in 2017. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

CS Amina Mohamed said the contractor agreed to ensure completion of the stadium’s renovation by the end of March. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Sports CS admitted that the works have taken too long to complete but exuded confidence that renovations will complete in March. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Most Nairobi based Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs take their matches to Kasarani Stadium. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Some work still needs to be done. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Sports CS Amina Mohamed accompanied by the new Sports PS Joe Okudo (in grey suit) and other Sports officials tour Nyayo Stadium to see the progress made. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Most Nairobi based Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs take their matches to Kasarani Stadium and the facility is already suffering wear and tear.President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration pledged to build five international when it assumed office in 2013.The projects were to be completed within the first term but it never came to pass. In 2017, they promised seven stadiums in seven counties and, worse still, there is a snail pace in renovation of stadia.

