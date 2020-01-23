The Nyayo National stadium was closed down two years ago for renovations but in 2020, the popular sporting facility remains closed and far from completion.
Yesterday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed assured Kenyans that the contractor agreed to ensure completion of the stadium’s renovation by the end of March this year.
“We want to ensure that this facility is readily available for use by our sportsmen and women because it has become an eyesore for Kenyans who pass here every day.
These works have to be completed by the end of March. The contractor has agreed to adhere to that directive,” said Mohamed.
CS Amina said the Government is also in the process of assessing Kasarani Stadium to know the areas that need to be reconditioned before big sporting events including the World Rally Championship series – the Safari Rally and the World Athletics Under-20 Championship in July.
“World Athletics Under-20 Championship in July and “We have Olympics, Safari Rally and the athletics Under-20 championship, so the stadiums should be ready before these major competitions.
“We have to complete Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums before we can concentrate on others across the country,” Mohamed stated.
The CS spoke alongside the Ministry’s new Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and his Public Works counterpart Gordon Kihalangwa when they toured the facility.
The Standard team visited the stadium and here are some of the photos to show its current state.
Most Nairobi based Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs take their matches to Kasarani Stadium and the facility is already suffering wear and tear.
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration pledged to build five international when it assumed office in 2013.
The projects were to be completed within the first term but it never came to pass. In 2017, they promised seven stadiums in seven counties and, worse still, there is a snail pace in renovation of stadia.
