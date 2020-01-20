MP Ngunjiri summoned over utterances on DP Ruto, ordered to surrender firearm

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri addressing journalists at Merica Hotel in Nakuru on January 15, 2020. [Harun Wathari/Standard]

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is has recorded statement at the Nakuru Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Offices over his recent remarks that Deputy President William Ruto was kicked out of a government house in Mombasa."It is true I was summoned and I have just finished recording a statement. It is about my address to press concerning how government officials are treating DP Ruto. I was responding to what was reported in the media and I wonder why I am being victimised. I have also been told to surrender my firearms which I will,” he said. Nakuru DCIO Benson Mutie has confirmed that the MP was summoned and is being interrogated over some remarks he made last week. Sources at the DCI told Standard Digital that the legislator, an ardent supporter of DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, was summoned by detectives on Sunday. Ngunjiri was also told to surrender his official firearm at the regional headquarters. Mr. Ngunjiri is scheduled to address a press conference later this afternoon at a Nakuru Hotel. On Thursday last week, Ngungiri said he was not afraid of being arrested or going to jail if his only crime is backing Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

He said in a press conference that he would not tone down in the push for the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying that “those favoured" by the Uhuru are already campaigning but are not being castigated. On Monday, Senior DCI officials declined to comment on the issue saying a statement will be issued after the interrogations.

